Commissioners Court preview

After several months of searching for the right engineering team to come up with a plan for a local water dispensary, Webb County Commissioners may have chosen the company to take on the project.

File photo: La Presa

They could soon help the La Presa community, which has been without clean water for years.

The county has said the biggest issue in trying to bring a water distribution to the area, has been funding.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, they will discuss awarding a contract of up to $85,000 to Porras-Nance Engineering, for preparing design plans, specifications, and to oversee the water dispensary project.

Commissioners will also be going over topics such as the joint presentation by the Laredo Chamber of Commerce and PMDG Marketing Communications on a plan to attract more visitors to the county, with the use of a marketing campaign titled "You'd be Surprised."

Also, some youth in our community facing substance abuse could soon be getting help as the court will discuss services for the Webb County Youth Village Rehab Center.

They would be provided to adolescent males 13 to 17 years old, and would include screening, assessment, individual and group counseling, as well as drug education.

The court's agenda also includes public defender funding.

Webb County vote over a grant that will allow the public defender's office to continue their integrated defense project through year two.