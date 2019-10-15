Commissioner's court chooses side on National Emergency Declaration

The Webb County Commissioner’s court took a side when it comes to a controversial proposition from President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump’s National Emergency Declaration is helping the administration divert billions of dollars of military money to construct the border wall.

Since the announcement, a local non-profit along with ranch owners and advocates came together to put a stop to this.

"We need our local governments to stand with us and say we are not living in a crisis or a war zone, and we don't support this declaration that's been placed over the heads of our community without even asking us,” said Tricia Cortez, executive director of RGISC.

The City of Laredo and Zapata County were both quick to vote in favor of their cause, opposing the National Emergency.

Commissioner’s court ultimately agreed to join, as well.

"We are going and helping and adding ourselves to the list with other counties all around the United States and Texas, of course, along the border on this Declaration of Emergency," said Judge Tano Tijerina.

However, there was one commissioner who voted against. During the meeting, Commissioner John Galo said it was because he hadn't seen the lawsuit yet.

After the meeting, RGISC executive director Tricia Cortez, who also happens to be a plaintiff, said she sent Commissioner Galo a copy of the lawsuit and some background on the information in hopes that he joins in their fight.

This is one of seven lawsuits that are challenging the constitutionality of President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration.

The case is currently in the Washington D.C. federal courts.

They're anticipating that the seven national lawsuits all related to this will eventually be combined as one.