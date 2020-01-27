Commissioners discuss future of fairgrounds project

The Webb County Fairgrounds project might have to go up for the voters to move forward.

Monday morning, Webb County commissioners received a status on current projects which included the fairgrounds.

The court had set aside $2 million in planning money for the project but there is no construction funding allocated as of yet.

Overall they estimate the project will cost about $50 million.

Webb County executive administrator Lalo Uribe says because of the new state tax rate cap, commissioners are faced with a tough decision.

"In the discussion today was whether to do allocate certificates of obligation, CO's, for the project or go ahead and ask the constituents of Webb County to see about possibly putting it on a referendum in November and ask the voters to approve the funds to be used for the project."

If the county decides to reach out to the voters, they'd have to be careful as to how they present it because if the vote is against, they'd have to wait another three years to ask again.

The county is in the process of finalizing a construction manager to give them a better idea of how much this project will cost.