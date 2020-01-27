Commissioners give green light for border wall access

U.S. Customs and Border Protection can now access riverbank land owned by Webb County, this after commissioners gave them the green light for the purpose of surveying for the border wall.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina tells us why they said yes to the controversial request.

"Why fight something that's already basically already coming down the pipeline?”

Despite being against the wall, three members of the Webb County Commissioner’s court made the decision to allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection to look into less than a hundred feet of land next to Rio Bravo for the purpose of creating the president's border wall.

Because the portion of land CBP wants to study is only a slither, Judge Tano Tijerina says he voted in favor of the right of entry because he didn't want to pay taxpayers dollars fighting against something that'll eventually get done.

"This obviously is a major political football that nobody wants a part of, and you know it's a difficult one, especially like myself who totally one hundred percent against the wall."

Webb County is added to the list of 109 landowners who have signed off on getting surveyed. CBP Laredo sector assistant Chief Jose Castillo says there were only less than 40 landowners who have not.

"Part of those are individuals that we're having a difficult time finding the records aren't complete or they don't live in Laredo and we're sending them letters,” said Castillo.

Castillo says as of now this is the only county land they'll be looking into, but things can change.

"As the process continues and the surveys continue, sometimes we find that there's more land out there for them."

It's unsure when exactly surveying will begin, but now CBP has a local entity under their belt.

Aside from Judge Tano Tijerina, commissioners John Galo and Cindy Liendo also voted in favor, but commissioners Jesse Gonzalez and Wawi Tijerina voted against.

Last week the City of Laredo denied access to CBP for the purpose of surveying their land.