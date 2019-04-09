Commissioners looking to replace elevators in county buildings

Webb County officials are moving forward with replacing elevators in county-owned buildings.

County commissioners say the current elevators are old and are in need of renovations.

Even though the elevators have undergone routine maintenance, they haven't been replaced in more than 20 years.

As a result, the county is looking to replace the elevators at the Justice Center, the Billy Hall Administration Building and the County Courthouse.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says the elevators create issues and they are looking to prevent any more accidents.

During Monday’s meeting, Commissioners Court voted to allow the purchasing agents to solicit proposals to replace all elevators.

The renovations will cost a little over a million dollars to replace all of them, and the county says they plan to go out for a bond to get the funding.