Committee allows plans to build tractor trailer business near Muller Elementary

The use of a property near a school in north Laredo is once again on the city’s agenda.

This comes after the planning and zoning committee greenlit a plan for a tractor-trailer business located in a lot near Muller Elementary.

As previously reported, parents and La Bota residents have voiced their concerns, since the proposed business would be in close proximity to the school.

A homeowner in La Bota says this is something that will be brought forward to City Council in the near future.

Residents who live in the area are hoping to talk about the diesel and how it can affect children who go to Muller Elementary.

The City of Laredo says the committee’s decision is valid as final plan approvals are under the authority of the planning and zoning commission and do not need approval from City Council.