Committee stresses importance on Census participation

The Census Committee met on Friday to discuss strategies in order to get more people to participate.

Local governments have stressed in the past as to just how important it is for the community to take part and get as accurate a tally as possible of the population.

Here in Laredo, they want to stress that people should participate in the census and not worry about their immigration status.

Community development director Arturo Garcia says it’s important that they take part in the survey, and all information is confidential.

For more information, you can check out the official website at census.gov.