Committee stresses the need for more para-transit vans

City officials are making efforts to help handicapped and elderly folks have more readily available access to local transportation.

Last year, 44,000 trips were made in city transit vans, but there isn’t enough going around on a daily basis.

Currently there are ten para-transit vans that drive within the city limits; however, officials say they would prefer to have 12 or 13 vans.

Juan Avila is part of the Para Transit Committee. His job is to look out for those who have a hard time getting around town.

Avila says the vehicles they use are 11 years old, so they are looking to acquire some new ones to better assist people.

As a result, the committee is asking councilmembers to see if it can be appointed or bought by their discretionary funds.

Currently, there are 737 registered individuals who use the para-transit services, while just last month 13 new clients enrolled with 27 renewing their license.