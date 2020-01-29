Committee to discuss status on city manager search

It’s been over a year since former city manager Horacio de Leon announced his retirement but the city could be one step closer to filing the position.

Later today, the City Manager Search Ad-Hoc Committee is expected to meet at 12 p.m. at City Hall Chambers to discuss the status of the search.

Some of the possible items they will be discussing are the scheduling of candidate interviews, setting up ground rules, and of course the timing of when we can expect someone to be named.

When we last checked, we were told that there were five remaining qualified candidates.

They include, Samuel K. Selman, Robert A. Eads, Gilbert T. Perales, Jose R. Madrigal, and Corby D. Alexander Sr.