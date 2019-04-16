Communities speak out about President Trump's threat

Within the last few days, President Trump has announced several times that he will send migrants arriving at the border to sanctuary cities after not being able to come to an agreement with Democrats.

Now a couple of Webb County communities are speaking out about the president's threat and what that would mean for their city.

Rio Bravo is the closest to El Cenizo, a city of about 5,300 people which happens to be a sanctuary city, a target for President Trump.

After tweeting last week, “Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported giving strong considerations to placing illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities only.”

This is something that startles El Cenizo Mayor Elsa Degollado.

Mayor Degollado says, We see it as a threat. I can't say we are 100 percent prepared, but the people of El Cenizo are very united and cooperative. I know that in time of need should the migrants arrive, we have the fire department, we have city hall where we could provide some type of service. We also have churches. "

Degollado says they would not turn away the migrants.

Jose Valdez, the city administrator for Rio Bravo says he doesn’t believe the president will follow through on his threat.

Valdez says, Rio Bravo is not a sanctuary city and as far as he’s concerned he doesn’t think it’s going to happen.

He also goes on to say that President Trump’s threat is just another form of retaliation.

Valdez says, "Punishing the Democrats because most of those cities are ruled by people who elected the Democratic Party or are Democratic-leaning, so this is a political ploy just like closing the border."

Although he doesn’t believe migrants will be sent to El Cenizo, he says Rio Bravo wouldn’t be able to help much.

Valdez says Rio Bravo doesn’t have the housing to house people, something residents are well aware of.

A local resident says neither Rio Bravo nor El Cenizo can offer much help because they do not have enough resources.

She hopes the migrants are sent elsewhere.

The mayor of El Cenizo says if they would receive any migrants, they would seek help from churches, nonprofits and even Texas and U.S. Representatives.