Community supports Bella Sanchez's battle during blood drive

The Laredo community came out to support a two-year-old’s battle with leukemia over the weekend.

For a little girl who just turned two, Bell Sanchez has fought for her life since she was just eight-months-old.

Bella has gone through a lot and continues fighting today, with several community members lending a helping hand.

Hector Hernandez with Lazy Boy Tattoos says Bella is a fighter and she won’t give up until the cancer is gone; hence, the nickname, “Bella Strong”.

Hernandez met the family some time back and knew he had to help.

With the help of the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, Hernandez has been able to host several blood drives not just for Bella, but for anyone fighting the disease.

Liza Guzman with the blood and tissue center says one person who donates can save as many as three lives, so it’s important that everybody considers donating.

For those who cannot give blood, words of encouragement and awareness will also help.