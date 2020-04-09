Community Health Center receives over a million dollars in federal funds

A local health center has received over a million dollars of additional funds to help combat the coronavirus in our area.

On Thursday, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $1,253,360 in federal funding to support Gateway Community Health Center’s efforts on fighting COVID-19.

The funds were awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The money will be used to meet the needs of the clinic during COVID-19, including expanding testing, purchasing supplies, and providing safety education.

The congressman says community health centers are crucial to our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.