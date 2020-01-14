Community action agency looking to help low-income residents

A local organization is looking to help residents in need get the services that are available to them but first they need to apply.

The Webb County Community Action Agency (WCCAA) is an organization that provides programs to low-income families such as Meals on Wheels, El Aguila Rural Transportation, Self-help center and community social services.

Before residents can take advantage of any of these services, they must fill out an application and apply with the WCCAA.

The agency will be hosting a registration event on January 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Luis Rey Church located at 3502 Saunders Avenue.

Applicants must bring proof of income, proof of citizenship, ID, and recent electric bills.

For more information you can call 956-523-4182.