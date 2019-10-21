Community asked to step up to the plate to help boy in need of bone marrow

Over the weekend, the community was asked to step up to the plate to help an-eight-year-old boy and his fight against leukemia.

Alex Salazar was diagnosed last month and is now receiving treatment.

On Saturday and Sunday, some do-gooders held a two day tournament in Alex’s honor to raise awareness on bone marrow registry shortage.

Leticia Mondragon is a donor engagement specialist who also worked with Bella Sanchez who lost her battle with cancer.

Now Mondragon is helping another young soul in need by looking for a possible bone marrow match.

Mondragon says many often times people don’t want to sign up because they think if they match, it’s going to be a painful procedure.

She says 80 percent of all procedures are peripheral stem cell donation, which is very similar to plasma or blood donation.

The process is very simple; however, finding a match can be quite a challenge.

Mondragon says 77 percent registration are Caucasians and only 10 percent are Latinos.

Knowledge id the first step to awareness and with the help of Alex’s favorite sport, the community is having his back while they put him on their backs.

His father David Salazar has a little club team called the Apaches but you can find Alex on the diamond almost every weekend, so you will see a lot of kids wearing Bat for Alex t-shirts.

Mondragon says patients that are Latino or Hispanic have a 46 percent chance of finding a match, so there’s a need to spread the word for individuals to sign up.

You can register through text message by simply texting Alex at 61474 to start the process.

If you are a match through Gencure Be the Match, would take care of all expenses.