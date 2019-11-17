Community celebrate's life of Jalen Garcia during special vigil

Hundreds gathered at North Central Park over the weekend to celebrate the life of Jalen Garcia.

The Golden Hearts Project organized a special vigil for Jalen Garcia on Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday morning Jalen’s mother Paula posted on social media that her son Jalen had gained his angel wings.

This caught the attention of cancer survivor Janee Nunez Villarreal.

Villarreal was inspired after her battle and seeing the battle fought by children, she wanted to create awareness.

A few people including Jalen’s best friend and mother went up and spoke before a crowd of hundreds.

Villarreal met Jalen back in 206 when he had just recently been diagnosed.

She says anybody who was blessed to know Jalen can agree that he was a fighter and was full of life.