Community center prepares kids for new school year

A local community center got kids ready to head back to school neat and trim.

Lots of kids donned big smiles at the El Eden Community Center on Wednesday as they took part in the annual haircut and backpack giveaway.

Along with a fresh new look, students were also given backpacks filled with plenty of school supplies courtesy of District One Councilman Rudy Gonzalez Jr.

Centeno Elementary Student Emiliano Fraga says he’s grateful for his new look and book bag.

Fraga says now he’s ready and is looking forward to head back to school.

Councilman Gonzalez says the annual event grows each year thanks to donations from the community.