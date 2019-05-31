Community closet helping residents in need

Giving back is a family affair for one local family wanting to make a difference in the community for those who may be going through hardships many of us cannot fathom.

Imagine going through the most difficult or traumatic event such as a loss of the home or even a natural disaster.

The worst part about moving forward is going at it with no help and only the clothes on your back.

The N and J Community Closet is looking to make those hard times a little more manageable.

The idea of a community closet came to 18-year-old Natalia when she was in the eighth grade when she saw one of her classmates in need.

After enlisting the help of her brother Jerry, the N and J Closet was born.

Natalia Gonzalez says she feels really honored that we’re able to do this because it’s such a big project and being able to bring it to life is something surreal.

The community closet doesn't only accept clothes as donations but they'll accept anything to make a family feel more comfortable when they are in need.

Gonzalez says they have shoes, games, strollers, car seats, bags and belts.

The matriarch of the family, Reyna Carillo says Webb County families should know that if something disastrous happens, there is one place where they can turn to.

Carillo says sometimes parents don’t have enough money to buy school uniforms or clothes, so they want to be able to provide them with something to wear so they can use that money for something they need.

Anyone who has been displaced or are in need must be referred; however, it’s about filling the need that makes it worth it for the entire family.

The N and J Community Closet is located at the Larga Vista Community Center.

If you are interested in donating, they accept all gently used or new clothing items.

They only ask that donated items be washed and folded when donated.