Community events seek to put an end to domestic violence

Local agencies are gearing up for an annual event that educates the community on a form of abuse.

On Wednesday morning, the Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition came together to announce two conferences that are providing important information on domestic abuse.

The adult conference, which takes place Thursday, October third at the TAMIU Student Center, will highlight the latest legislative updates that impact not only victims, but perpetrators and families.

Experts will also be in attendance to talk about the research they have done on the topic.

Area Health Education Center executive director Julie Bazan encourages everyone in the community to attend.

They also announced the annual youth conference, taking place Wednesday, October 2nd at the UT Health Regional Campus.

Students will be able to learn about healthy relationships, social media, domestic violence and how it's all linked together.

This year, the coalition is targeting eighth graders, which is a younger audience compared to previous years.

The best way to prevent domestic violence is to spread awareness, especially at an early age.

For more information on the conference you can call AHEC at 712-0037.