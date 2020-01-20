Community exercises civil rights in border wall protest

It was Martin Luther King Jr.'s courage to change a country's ideals that has inspired hundreds of locals to voice what they feel is unjust.

Whether it's for or against the border wall, the community is coming together to share their points of view.

Just like Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, so do the hundreds you see marching and rallying together on the historic streets of downtown Laredo.

Despite the chants denouncing the border wall, there were a few who shared a different message.

"This is not protecting the constitution, this is not respecting America, this is not respecting our flag, this goes against our values, this goes against our Bill of Rights,” said Chano Aldrete, who is for the border wall. “There's much deeper issues here, but the main issue our president wants it is to stop human trafficking."

After walking more than 10 blocks from the St. Peter's Plaza all the way to the San Agustin Plaza, the dozens that gathered took a moment to listen to the reasons why people are opposing the wall.

Including a woman who along with her family is fighting the federal government's entry onto their land for the purpose of building the wall.

"We're not going to let them take our land, we just need to be in this together and we all need to work together,” said Iliana Medina, who is against the wall. “We got to work together for the benefit of our little ones, say hello say hi, for our little ones because we need to stop this from happening but it's going to be together."

It wasn't the size of the crowd that shocked event organizer Tricia Cortez, but who made up the masses.

"I think the story was how many young people came out and just how big of a role they had in today's march, and the rally, and the heartfelt comments that they had about what's happening with our community, this wall and the national emergency.”

Whether for or against the wall the community marched and rallied for what they believe.

Several speakers including: advocates, landowners, professors, city leaders, a Native American tribe, and high school students.