Community gathers to say goodbye to four family members

A community gathers to say their last goodbyes to a family of four on Friday morning.

33-year-old Zayra Martin-Fuentes, 18-year-old Lesly Zarahy Hernandez, 12-year-old Pedro Cruz, and two-year-old Julian Saraco.

Video shows the Gamez and Son's Funeral Home where family, friends, and loved ones are paying their respects and grieving for the four victims who were allegedly murdered last week.

The person allegedly behind the crime is 20-year-old Samuel Enrique Lopez.

He was arrested and charged with capital murder and is currently in the Webb County Jail under no bond.