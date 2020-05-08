Community helps couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

As this pandemic continues to shape our lives, one local family is finding a way to celebrate a big anniversary, all while practicing social distancing.

One by one, family, friends, and neighbors of Jose and Corina Ramirez drove by to help them celebrate a major milestone.

"I didn't think the day of our anniversary would be this beautiful," said Corina.

The couple is celebrating 70 years of marital bliss, but instead of a big reception with the whole family, their children and grandchildren organized a parade.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, they've kept with their social distancing all while celebrating Jose and Corina's long lasting love.

"It's a love that's been growing throughout the years," said Jose.

Married in 1950, Jose worked as an editor for a newspaper in Nuevo Laredo and Corina was a house wife until she started working at 48 years old.

Together they have 8 children, 27 grandchildren, 43 great grand children, and 3 great great grand children.

"Both Corina and I worked very hard to get to this point," said Jose.

Under the shade and holding posters with a big 70 and balloons, they are grateful for the gesture and leave young love birds with these words of advice:

"If you marry, marry for love," Jose said.

The Ramirez's also thank members of the community for taking part in celebrating their anniversary.