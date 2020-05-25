Community honors heroes at local cemetery

Across the country friends, families, and fellow service members tend to congregate at local cemeteries on this solemn day, and Laredo is no different.

Monday morning, members of the veterans of foreign wars, post 91-94 placed American flags at the graves of people who fought and died for this country.



We spoke with the post commander, Ricardo Quijano, about the significance of such a gesture.

"Today we remember the service members who have signed the dotted line, raised their right hand and gone out to protect their country, their beliefs, to do what most Americans will not do and sacrifice themselves if needed."

Along with the flags, a wreath was placed and a 21 gun salute was done by the American Legion Post 59 honor guard.