Community inputs ideas on City Planning Nights

How would you like to be a part of the betterment of your neighborhood?

If so, the City of Laredo will be holding several planning sessions to hear your thoughts.

City-wide meetings with the public are scheduled for each district every Wednesday through March 25th.

The first one already took place at El Eden Recreational Center in District 1.

Many of the subjects being addressed include the possible growth the city could experience in the future, and the needs that may arise from that expansion.

Topics range from alternate transportation, future land use, and even Recoding Laredo.

According to Laredo officials, this insight will help align City ideas with those from community members.

"We have an idea as the professionals, but we know that ideas have to be tested by the people who will use the plans or will use the plans, or whose future, this is their city," said Planning Director James Kirby Snideman. "Their input tonight and the input that people are gonna give for the nights that we are doing these are going to change the plans that we've drawn up."

The planning director says they estimate to have over 1,000 people participate in the city-wide meetings.