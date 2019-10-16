Community invited to "March Against Domestic Violence"

Webb County officials will hit the pavement Thursday afternoon to take a stand against domestic violence.

County Judge Tano Tijerina along with other city officials will honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence by taking part in the second annual “Be a Man and Stand Up March”.

The march will start at the Commissioners Court building located at the 1000 block of Houston Street at 2 p.m. and will end with a butterfly release.

Both men and women in our community are encouraged to march against domestic violence.