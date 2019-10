Halloween is coming early this year with a special event the whole community can enjoy.

City of Laredo District 1 Council Member Rudy Gonzalez, Jr. will host a free Haunted House at El Eden Recreation Center, located at 4735 Loma Vista.

Come and enjoy a pumpkin patch, games, candy, and a costume contest on Thursday, October 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, call the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 794-1769.