Community invited to tree lighting ceremony at TAMIU

Our local university is inviting the community to have a holly jolly time during its annual tree lighting ceremony.

TAMIU is ringing in the holiday season with good old Saint Nick and a traditional Christmas tree lighting celebration.

The event will feature fun holiday activities such as a candy cane toss, pine the nose on the snowman, and kids will even get a chance to write their letters to Santa.

Visitors will also get a chance to take a picture with Papa Claus himself.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place in front of the TAMIU library.

The event gets underway at 6 p.m.