Community invited to vigil to remember the life of Bella Sanchez

The Laredo community is invited to a special candlelight vigil for the little girl who thousands rallied for in her battle with cancer.

Friends of Bella Sanchez’s family will be hosting the vigil on Thursday night at 6 p.m. at 418 Crossroads Street.

Bella passed away earlier this week after undergoing a countless number of treatments and had been in and out of remission since she was seven-months-old.

The public is invited to attend the vigil to celebrate the life of the little girl who made thousands part of Bella Strong.

