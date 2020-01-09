Community opinion is divided concerning president's strike

It was a divided community as many were in support of President Trump's strike while many others oppose it.

From people who have someone serving in the military, to veterans, or regular citizens many had a lot to say about the death of the Iranian leader and Iran's response in launching missiles at two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

"I was very worried about what's going on in Iran, the reason is because I don't know what they are going to do in the future," said resident Jorge Ibarra.

"I personally have a family member that works for the government, so it's hard because at any moment they can call them up for duty," said another resident, Patricia Contreras. "So it is tough."

