Community leader speaks out about ICE raids

A community leader who helps migrants is speaking out on the president's plan.

Sister Rosemary Welsh

Director for outreach activities for the Mercy Clinic and Casa Misercordia Sister Rosemary Welsh says she disagrees with President Trump's ICE Raid Initiative.

Welsh says people have already approached her and other organizations on what to do if they encounter ICE agents.

The most important thing one should do is know their rights.

Welsh along with other sisters around the country are working to host an event so migrants can know their rights.

No word yet on when that event is set to take place.

