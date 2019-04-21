Community members have coffee with cops

Many community members decided to have a hot cup of joe and breakfast with members of our local law enforcement on Saturday morning.

Every month, the Laredo Police Department holds its Coffee with a Cop event where the community can interact and ask the officers questions about what’s going on in the city.

Police say, during the event people address some of the concerns they see when they are out and about.

Some of the main concerns is increasing police presence so that there is less criminal activity.

The police department organizes these events once a month, so if you didn't get a chance to go Saturday, you will have plenty of more opportunities.