Laredo community mourns the loss of local teenager

The Laredo community is mourning the loss of a local teenager who has reportedly lost his battle to cancer.

Jalen Garcia

Paula Diez, the mother of Jalen Garcia posted online that her son passed away on Thursday morning.

His mother posted on social media, “Jalen gained his angel wings this morning at 4:30 a.m.”

Back in October Jalen celebrated his 17th birthday and was back in the hospital fighting his battle all over again.

Jalen was an inspirational young soul who touched the lives of many.

Even though he had never played for the United Longhorns, the team always stood by his side and recently made a trip to Houston to support him in his battle.

This caught the attention of former United Longhorn Daniella Rodriguez and Carlos Correa who also stopped by to show their support.

The United Independent School District heard the news about Jalen’s passing and released a statement saying, “Our hearts are heavy this morning in learning the passing of Jalen Garcia, a junior at United High School. Jalen was proud to be a Longhorn whose football number, 42 was recently retired by the school. Jalen was an inspiration to everyone whose lives he touched.”

Coach Sanchez, the head football coach expressed his feelings saying, “To know Jalen is to know strength, courage, and compassion. Jalen was an inspiration to United, the community of Laredo, and our football program. We will continue to fight for Jalen’s passion and love for the game with our action on the football field. We will always be ‘Jalen Strong’.”

The district says their heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the friends and family affected by this loss.

Counselors will be on hand to offer any needed emotional support.

KGNS News will keep the community updated on any services that may be held in the near future.