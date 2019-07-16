Laredo community mourns the loss of Myriam Camarillo

Hundreds of residents gathered in front of the Sames Auto Arena Monday night to remember the life of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found at a home in north Laredo.

Family and friends of Myriam Camarillo arrived at the pond in front of the arena to pay tribute to her memory.

Angie Martinez, a friend of the Camarillo Family says it’s not fair, Myriam still had her whole life ahead of her.

Aside from the candles, those who attended the vigil also brought flowers and roses as they stood in prayer.

Priscilla Rodriguez, one of the many women in attendance says it’s sad that a young lady can’t even go out and have a good time with her friends.

Although not everyone in attendance knew who Myriam was, they showed their support and made sure her memory was not forgotten.

Myriam’s Family says they appreciate all of the support they have received from the community; however, they are requesting their privacy during this difficult time.