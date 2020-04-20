Community mourns the loss of four in one family

People come together to mourn the loss of four people including a two-year-old child.

Viewer video shows a touching moment where residents in south Laredo provided emotional support for a family member affected by this devastating loss.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the victims are a 33-year-old woman, her 18-year-old daughter, a 12-year-old son and two-year-old son.

They were called out to a home in the 45000 block of Vanessita Court on Thursday evening and saw signs of a possible crime.

The bodies of the victims were eventually located and an arrest was made.

Samuel Enrique Lopez, 20 has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and capital murder of a person under the age of ten.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail and is being held without bond.