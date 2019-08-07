Community reacts to congressman's comments on gun control

In the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, the tragic events are putting a spotlight back on our lawmakers to do more about gun control.

Congressman Henry Cuellar

On Tuesday, we spoke to Congressman Henry Cuellar on his thoughts on our current gun control policies which has social media buzzing.

Cuellar is a steadfast supporter of lawful gun ownership and even receives campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association, both which have brought him criticism from gun control advocates.

Nevertheless, Cuellar says he does not allow them to influence his decisions about weapons on the hill.

Cuellar says they are going to look at some of the ways they can do responsible gun control.

The congressman went on to say that when he took the oath as a congressman he swore to protect the constitution and everything that it stands for.

We reached out to social media to hear about what they had to hear about the congressman’s stance on guns as well as his history with the NRA.

JP says, “What part of shall not be infringed don’t they understand?”

Eduardo comments, “All we ask is for common-sense laws that prevents crazies and criminals from having easy access to automatic killing machines”.

Back in 2017, Cuellar worked with lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle on the FIX NICS Act which was passed.

The act aims to close loopholes on information sharing between agencies to keep guns out of the hands of people who will inflict harm on themselves or others.

The congressman says he has a zero-tolerance policy for irresponsible gun ownership and continues to send his condolences to the families in El Paso and Dayton.