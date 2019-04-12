Community remembers life of Bella Sanchez

Friends, family and community members came together Thursday night to honor the memory of a brave soul who touched the hearts of many in the short time she was here.

Little Bella Sanchez passed away at the age of two-years-old this past Tuesday.

After having been diagnosed with Leukemia at seven-months, the life she knew was one of medical procedure after medical procedure.

People gathered for a vigil to honor the strength she displayed in her times of pain and to show their support to the loved ones who will have to carry on without her.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to the community for the support being shown to them during their time of mourning.