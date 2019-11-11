Community takes part in Ruck Walk

Dozens of Laredoans got an early start on the Veterans Day celebrations by taking part in a Ruck Walk.

The trek started at 8 a.m. at the Army National Guard base on Loop 20 to TAMIU and back.

Those that participated in the walk did so by carrying more than 20 pounds in order to show their support to those that have been or are still part of a military branch.

Jaime Mendiola says, it’s a special event to honor our veterans because without them we wouldn’t have our freedom today.

Prizes were handed out based on different categories including heaviest ruck, oldest veteran and youngest rucker.