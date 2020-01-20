Community takes part in UISD Run and Health Fair

Many strapped on their best running shoes on Saturday morning to take part in a very good cause.

United ISD held its eighth annual 5K Run and Health Fair at North Central Park.

This year’s theme was called “Let’s rock for scholars”.

Non-runners had a chance to visit some of the informational booths available at the entrance of the park.

Nearly 300 people took part in the event from the youngest to the young at heart.

Young athlete Christian Arias says that running helps build stamina for other sports that he is involved in.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to scholarships for the graduating class of 2020.

Participants were treated to a healthy snack and goodies before taking off.