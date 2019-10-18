Community tastes wine for Special Olympics

F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, "Too much of anything is bad, but too much champagne is just right."

That same attitude was applied Thursday night during the Special Olympics Wine Tasting Fundraiser.

These are some of the recipients performing for attendees of the sixth annual wine tasting held at the Montecarlo Reception Hall.

Performers were all decked out in Great Gatsby attire as viewers enjoyed a four-course meal paired with numerous wines.

The fundraiser allows local athletes to compete at the Special Olympics and organizers to host the big sporting event.

This year marked a milestone for the organization that is celebrating 50 years of service.