Company behind water testing kits speaks out

The boil water notice prompts a local company to take water testing into their own hands.

Last week, we told you about water testing kits popping up at homes across the city with no explanation as to where they came from.

These small packages with a test tube and questionnaire titled "community water test" are being found in mailboxes or on door knobs at many homes in town with no explanation, only questions.

Many people, including Colorado Street resident Agustin Alvarado, assumed that these water kits were from the City of Laredo Utilities Department. But as we found out, the City was also in the dark as to where they were coming from.

However, we now we know who is behind it.

"Everybody's been misled for it and that's why literally were doing this testing."

Texas Quality H2O owner Jose Luis Ibarra says after the boil water notice, he wanted to dig deeper into our water.

"Everybody calls the water department and they say the water is safe, the water is safe, and it's actually not. The water of Laredo has had 86 violations since 2002. This is the state reporting, this is all public information that I have found online.”

Ibarra says there are a number of things motivating his company to do this.

"We do reach out to these customers because we do have some products that are for water treatment services, but our primary goal is to inform the public of the water that is there."

Texas Quality H2O has gone to a number of communities with water issues including Eagles Pass, Midland, El Paso, and San Antonio.

"We would just like for residents to respond to our test, because if they are concerned about the water and are a little bit higher in age. It's just something that really would pertain to them."

So far they've already given out 8,000 kits this past week in Laredo, but hope to reach 40,000 residents. Thirty to forty percent of the test tubes have been returned.

They say the water samples have been sent to a certified lab in Florida for testing.