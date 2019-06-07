Company to pay one lucky person $1,000 to downgrade to a flip phone for a week

Do you have what it takes to go one week without a smartphone, instead relying on the “antiquated” flip phone?

If you think you’re up to the challenge, you could win $1,000.

According to information on FrontierBundles’ website, the contest comes on the heels of the 30th anniversary of the first folding phone.

“Our ideal candidate will be a self-proclaimed smartphone fiend who’s always up to date on the latest tech news,” according to company information. “They’ll be organized, detail-oriented, and willing to persevere (through a smartphone-less week)!”

Interested applicants must be at least 18 years of age or older. If chosen, they’ll be responsible for logging their experience with using a flip phone over 168 hours, including how long it takes to text and check email.

The “chosen one” will receive $1,000, along with a swag bag that includes a physical map to make up for the loss of GPS, a pocket phonebook, and a notepad and pen.

