Company will fake your vacation for you

You've heard of a stay-cation but how about a fakecation?

A business called Fake A Vacation allows people to do just that.

The Nebraska-based company will super-impose pictures of you on backdrops of Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and other popular places.

Officials with Fake-a-vacation say their clients stage their vacays partly because they want to have travel pictures on Facebook and Instagram.

Others do it because they had to cancel their actual vacations at the last minute.

Now, although this may seem silly it is somewhat of a trend.

A study by travel web site Jetcost surveyed more than 4,000 people.

About ten-percent admitted to putting fake travel pictures on social media.