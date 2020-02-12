Response to Ethics Commission ruling

The parties involved in the recent ruling made by the 49th District Court on an ethics complaint are speaking out about the outcome.

Tuesday we reported that Judge Joe Lopez sided with the City, declaring Vish Viswanath's claims as frivolous.

He was ordered to reimburse the City for the court expenses involved for the case.

Robert Eads, the Co-Interim City Manager, says it's not retaliation.

Viswanath responded with a statement saying, "I am quite disappointed with Judge Lopez's decision. There were some paper filings back and forth and the City wanted to throw it out and the judge did exactly that."

He goes on to say:

"Earlier we had asked the Judge to recuse himself, which he did not, and we were not successful in removing him. At this time, I am working with my legal counsel as to the next course of action."