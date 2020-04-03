Concern for BP agents due to possible COVID-19 exposure

The Border Patrol Union that represents agents in Laredo and Zapata are concerned for some of their agents.

In a post made on the Union's Facebook page, they allege that at least one agent at the Zapata station has been quarantined and placed on safety leave due to his direct contact with COVID-19.



We spoke to the head of the union, Hector Garza, over the phone and he says three other Zapata Border Patrol agents were indirectly exposed to the virus but they are still working.

Those three agents had close contact with the suspected COVID-19 case and are considered high risk.

Therefore, the National Border Patrol Council has requested that the three agents be placed on safety leave in order to minimize the potential exposure to the rest of the agents at the Zapata station.



The union says they are continuing to remind the agents to exercise social distancing and to take preventative measures at the workplace.