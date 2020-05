There's concern of more COVID-19 cases with a spike from a beef processing plant in Corpus Christi.

At least 10 workers are confirmed within a week's time of the virus from the South Texas Beef Company.

There's a concern of an outbreak or cluster.

Up until now, the area has had a low infection rate in Texas.

Tests were available for all employees last weekend, now officials wait for results.

Up to 800 people work at the plant in South Texas.