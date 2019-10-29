Carrizales required to wear ankle monitor while out on bond

A man allegedly involved in the concealing of a dead woman's body in a container is awaiting his fate outside of a jail cell.

Joseph Carrizales, age 27, is out on bond, but not without a few conditions.

Carrizales was not arrested for the death of a young woman, but for tampering with her body after her death.

The case has left the community in shock.

A young woman was last seen on a night out with friends back in July, and then later found dead at a man's home a few days later.

The circumstances of her death are still uncertain.

The only information about what happened to her comes from the man who spent her last moments with.

In Carrizales arrest affidavit, he says he met 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo outside some bars in downtown Laredo.

He claims that they went back to his home and proceeded to do drugs and have sexual contact with Camarillo.

The next day, he woke up and found her dead right beside him.

However, instead of calling police, he put her body in a tote bucket and kept it in the upstairs bedroom until police finally discovered it.

Police were able to arrest Carrizales for tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse because he allegedly made a small cut on her body once she was already dead.

He was indicted by a grand jury on September 25th, two months after his arrest, and was granted a $60,000 bond by the 111th District Court last week.

Carrizales’s bond does come with conditions, including reporting to the Webb County pretrial services by phone every week, using a GPS ankle monitor, and notifying them of any change to his residence.

Multiple sources have told KGNS that the details on how Camarillo died will soon come to light, after three months of uncertainty.

Joseph Carrizales will be heading to court for his arraignment on November 26th in the 111th district court.