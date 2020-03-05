Confusion lingers over Migrant Protection Protocol

With uncertainty over whether the Remain in Mexico policy is still in effect, officials with the Trump administration continue to say the program is a success.

However, immigration advocates say it puts migrants in harm's way as they wait for hearings in Mexico.

A lawyer from a national immigration advocacy group is speaking out about why the policy simply does not work.

The lawyer also gives us transparency into what is happening at our own tent facility downtown.

According to the advocacy group, Human Rights First, from November of 2019 to January of 2020, there have been 13 cases of attempted kidnapping, four robberies, two assaults, and one attempted robbery occurred with many of the attacks happening in Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey. These are just some of the cases that they are aware of.

Kaitlin Locascio with Human Rights First says she met with a Honduran man that was kidnapped in Nuevo Laredo along with his son while they were on their way to their hearing in the U.S.

Locascio says while they were kidnapped the assailants repeatedly beat his son in front him saying that if their family didn’t come up with the ransom, they would kill his son.

As apprehensions at the border are the lowest in two years, the Department of Homeland Security’s acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli credits the Remain in Mexico program which he says has helped provide 60,000 immigrants seeking asylum with timely due process.

However, lawyers with Human Rights First say if the mission of MPP is to discourage people from seeking asylum that is why the Trump administration is calling it a success.

Human Rights First attorney Alysha Welsh says the reason these numbers are down is because people are being harmed, kidnapped or murdered.

Welsh has seen firsthand what immigrants are facing as they try to make their appearance for their court hearings.

She represents clients in our very own migrant processing tent facility.

Welsh says, "To put it bluntly they are traumatized. My clients are living in Monterrey they experienced a significant amount of harm in Nuevo Laredo."

For instance, Welsh represents a family of five who could not stay in Nuevo Laredo and had to travel three hours by car in order to make their hearing.

Inside the courts, Welsh says she was not able to speak with anyone outside of a monitor that was assigned to her which she says is not typical of what is seen at immigration courts.

Welsh says while she was in court, she was told she was only allowed to speak with her clients in meeting rooms and once they were in a courtroom she wasn’t allowed to speak to them.

Even though Welsh says people were confused, scared and terrified about going back to Mexico, they were still showing up for their hearings.

Welsh says, “If people are willing to go through the kind of horrors that they see in Nuevo Laredo or other areas of Mexico to these tents to have their hearings and have a chance to receive asylum here, I don’t understand why people think they are not going to show up to hearings in the U.S where they are safer.”

As the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the program it is setting up the stage for a Supreme Court battle.