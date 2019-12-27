Congolese woman, dies after entering U.S. border through Laredo

A 41-year-old Congolese asylum seeker is dead after she entered a border station in south Texas.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon after the woman entered a Laredo port of entry.

CBP says woman came in with paperwork saying that she had an existing medical condition. The agency’s medical personnel cleared her to be detained overnight.

On Wednesday, the woman told CBP officials that she was sick and suffering from severe abdominal pain.

According to a CBP statement, the woman was taken to an area hospital where she was diagnosed with acute kidney failure; at which point her health declined rapidly and she was pronounced dead a short while later.

She was traveling with her husband and two children, who were subsequently released.