Congress to pay sick leave for ill citizens

Congress is hoping to move quickly to provide some financial relief to the country with discussions already underway in the Senate.

The Senate says it would provide direct payments to Americans. Based on 2018 tax returns, people making less than $75,000 would receive 1,200, while anyone making above $99,000 would not get a check.

KGNS spoke to Congressman Henry Cuellar about the financial relief and he says they are looking to pay two weeks of sick leave for those who become ill.

"We want to make sure that we help small businesses. So what we did is, that if is a company that has 500 or less employees, then they can provide the sick leave, and then the government within three months or so will re-imburse them for that sick leave."

The congressman says they are also working on family leave for 90 days, and more funding for unemployment.

The measure would also provide relief and more support to healthcare workers.