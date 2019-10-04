Pelosi publicly endorses Congressman Cuellar

With the 2020 elections right around the corner, Congressman Henry Cuellar is getting big support from a prominent lawmaker.

At the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Cheri Bustos, the head of the House Democrat’s campaign, announced their support for Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar is being challenged by Laredo attorney Jessica Cisneros, who is getting big support from the organization Justice Democrats.

The Congressman says he's had a great working relationship with Pelosi for several years.

“As the speaker of the house, she has to work with everybody including moderates like myself, of course I get an endorsement from her,” Cuellar said. “She says it was the easiest question she got asked in the tribune. Same thing with Cheri Bustos, is the head of the DCC, those are the folks that are important to this election.”

This is not the first time Pelosi backs up Congressman Cuellar.

However, Cisneros is backed up by other democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Alexanderia Ocasio Cortez.