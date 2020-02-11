Congressman Cuellar responds to Budget Proposal

The president's 2021 budget proposal arrives at Capitol Hill and the response was immediate by members of both sides of the aisle, including our own congressman.

President Trump released the 4.8 trillion dollar plan which includes deep cuts, but a promise to shrink the federal safety net.

It proposes to cut students' loans assistance, affordable housing efforts, food stamps and medicaid.

As well as a 12% increase to NASA for proposed travel to Mars and 2 billion dollars for Trump's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president does not touch spending for social security or medicare benefits.

However, Congressman Henry Cuellar says there will be consequences to hard working families by these cuts.

Cuellar says he will work to prevent the changes from going into effect.

"We are going to make sure the president's budget does not go about. It's not easy because he has a lot of supporters in both the Senate and the House. I think we can get enough Republicans in a bipartisan way to get the job done."

He believes the president is not consistent with what he promises, pointing out a difference between what President Trump said in the State of the Union and what he did with his budget.

The budget is expected not to be passed by the majority-democratic congress.

Meanwhile, Democrats do not plan to release a separate budget proposal.